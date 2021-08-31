Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

60,062 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD with Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, and Navigation

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD with Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, and Navigation

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7910838
  • Stock #: LP24302
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV6JW724302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP24302
  • Mileage 60,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! AWD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Liftgate

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD Alpine White

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

