Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

38,865 KM

Details Features

$35,088

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8459271
  2. 8459271
  3. 8459271
  4. 8459271
  5. 8459271
  6. 8459271
  7. 8459271
  8. 8459271
  9. 8459271
  10. 8459271
  11. 8459271
  12. 8459271
  13. 8459271
  14. 8459271
  15. 8459271
  16. 8459271
  17. 8459271
  18. 8459271
  19. 8459271
Contact Seller

$35,088

+ taxes & licensing

38,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459271
  • Stock #: LP6984
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV1JW706984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,865 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 74,009 KM
0 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Pass...
 66,313 KM
0 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion V6 ...
 46,746 KM
0 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory