2018 Toyota RAV4

$40,588 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 8 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8465277

8465277 Stock #: 22196AB

22196AB VIN: JTMDJREV2JD245755

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,859 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.