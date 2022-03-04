Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

56,859 KM

Details Features

$40,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid Limited AWD with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8465277
  2. 8465277
  3. 8465277
  4. 8465277
  5. 8465277
  6. 8465277
  7. 8465277
  8. 8465277
  9. 8465277
  10. 8465277
  11. 8465277
  12. 8465277
  13. 8465277
  14. 8465277
  15. 8465277
  16. 8465277
Contact Seller

$40,588

+ taxes & licensing

56,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8465277
  • Stock #: 22196AB
  • VIN: JTMDJREV2JD245755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,859 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Highland...
 57,272 KM
$45,000 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3
41,499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 SU...
 52,912 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory