$31,998+ tax & licensing
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2018 Toyota RAV4
Location
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
58,579KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9103285
- VIN: 2T3RFREV1JW785964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9