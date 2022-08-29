$34,088+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,088
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Hybrid LE+ AWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
90,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9220387
- Stock #: LP1131
- VIN: JTMRJREV1JD221131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,611 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4