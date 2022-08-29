Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

90,611 KM

Details Features

$34,088

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Hybrid Hybrid LE+ AWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Hybrid Hybrid LE+ AWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

90,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9220387
  • Stock #: LP1131
  • VIN: JTMRJREV1JD221131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

