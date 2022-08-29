2018 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,588 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 2 5 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9295066

9295066 Stock #: 22750A

22750A VIN: JTMJJREV9JD214215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,253 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Remote Entry Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.