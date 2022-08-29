Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

96,253 KM

Details Features

$35,588

+ tax & licensing
$35,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE AWD with New Tires and Leather Seats

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid SE AWD with New Tires and Leather Seats

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,588

+ taxes & licensing

96,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9295066
  Stock #: 22750A
  VIN: JTMJJREV9JD214215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

