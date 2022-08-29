$35,588+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Hybrid SE AWD with New Tires and Leather Seats
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
96,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9295066
- Stock #: 22750A
- VIN: JTMJJREV9JD214215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,253 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
CVT
