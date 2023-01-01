Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

119,000 KM

$29,885

+ tax & licensing
$29,885

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE+|REAR CAM|SUNROOF|BT|LEATHER|

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE+|REAR CAM|SUNROOF|BT|LEATHER|

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,885

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9596554
  • Stock #: 7142253
  • VIN: JTMRJREV9JD242583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
Please Call to book your test drive .
Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT https://rotanaautogroup.com/finance
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautogroup.com
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
https://rotanaautogroup.com/cars
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
Rotana Auto Group
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautogroup.com
https://rotanaautogroup.com/
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Group, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Group difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

