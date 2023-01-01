Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

73,226 KM

Details Description Features

$31,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD LOW KM | REMOTE START | LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE AWD LOW KM | REMOTE START | LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9836072
  2. 9836072
  3. 9836072
  4. 9836072
  5. 9836072
  6. 9836072
  7. 9836072
  8. 9836072
  9. 9836072
  10. 9836072
  11. 9836072
  12. 9836072
  13. 9836072
  14. 9836072
  15. 9836072
  16. 9836072
  17. 9836072
  18. 9836072
Contact Seller

$31,588

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836072
  • Stock #: LP8656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP8656
  • Mileage 73,226 KM

Vehicle Description

LP0877

LOW KILOMETERS! REMOTE START! LEATHER SEATS! POWER MOONROOF! POWER LIFTGATE! HEATED STEERING! NAVIGATION! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Liftgate

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD Black Currant Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota Camry HY...
 111,484 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trave...
 63,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highland...
 125 KM
$64,588 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory