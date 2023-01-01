$31,588+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
SE AWD LOW KM | REMOTE START | LEATHER SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
$31,588
- Listing ID: 9836072
- Stock #: LP8656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,226 KM
Vehicle Description
LP0877
LOW KILOMETERS! REMOTE START! LEATHER SEATS! POWER MOONROOF! POWER LIFTGATE! HEATED STEERING! NAVIGATION! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Liftgate
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
2018 Toyota RAV4 SE AWD Black Currant Metallic
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
