2018 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 SR5 Plus 4WD CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
130,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9443835
- Stock #: LP8637
- VIN: 5TFUY5F19JX738637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,399 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
