2018 Toyota Tundra

130,399 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 SR5 Plus 4WD CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8 SR5 Plus 4WD CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

130,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9443835
  Stock #: LP8637
  VIN: 5TFUY5F19JX738637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP8637
  • Mileage 130,399 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

