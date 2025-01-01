$17,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,800 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Toyota Yaris LE is the perfect combination of efficiency, style, and dependability. With its fuel-sipping engine, smooth handling, and modern features, it's a great choice for city driving, commuting, or a first-time car buyer.Key Features:
- 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine with excellent fuel economy (32 MPG city / 40 MPG highway)
- Smooth Automatic Transmission for effortless driving
- Well-Maintained, Super Clean Interior with comfortable cloth seating
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System with Bluetooth, USB, and HD Radio
- Backup Camera for added safety and convenience
- Keyless Entry & Power Features for everyday ease
- Toyota Safety Sense™ C with Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams
- Compact Size, Easy to Maneuver – Perfect for city driving and tight parking spaces
This 2018 Yaris LE is in excellent condition, runs great, and is ready to go. Don’t miss out on this reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable car!
Call now to schedule a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
+ taxes & licensing
