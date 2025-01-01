Menu
<h3><strong>2018 Toyota Yaris LE – Super Clean, Fuel-Efficient, and Reliable!</strong></h3><p>This <strong>2018 Toyota Yaris LE</strong> is the perfect combination of <strong>efficiency, style, and dependability</strong>. With its <strong>fuel-sipping engine, smooth handling, and modern features</strong>, its a great choice for city driving, commuting, or a first-time car buyer.</p><h4><strong>Key Features:</strong></h4><ul><li><strong>1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> with excellent fuel economy (32 MPG city / 40 MPG highway)</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission</strong> for effortless driving</li><li><strong>Well-Maintained, Super Clean Interior</strong> with comfortable cloth seating</li><li><strong>7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System</strong> with Bluetooth, USB, and HD Radio</li><li><strong>Backup Camera</strong> for added safety and convenience</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry & Power Features</strong> for everyday ease</li><li><strong>Toyota Safety Sense™ C</strong> with Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams</li><li><strong>Compact Size, Easy to Maneuver</strong> – Perfect for city driving and tight parking spaces</li></ul><p>This <strong>2018 Yaris LE</strong> is in <strong>excellent condition, runs great, and is ready to go</strong>. Don’t miss out on this reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable car!</p><p><strong>Call now to schedule a test drive!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Used
122,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN vnkktud36ja099678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota Yaris