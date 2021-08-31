Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

44,590 KM

$17,088

+ tax & licensing
$17,088

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE with New Front Brakes and Clean Carfax

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE with New Front Brakes and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$17,088

+ taxes & licensing

44,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7660567
  Stock #: LP8925
  VIN: VNKKTUD33JA098925

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # LP8925
  Mileage 44,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, New Front Brakes, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Toyota Safety Sense, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation.

2018 Toyota Yaris Hatchback LE Black Sand Pearl

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Toyota Certified Details:
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

