Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Yaris

38,526 KM

Details Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

SE with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Yaris

SE with Leather Seats and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 8362449
  2. 8362449
  3. 8362449
  4. 8362449
  5. 8362449
  6. 8362449
  7. 8362449
  8. 8362449
  9. 8362449
  10. 8362449
  11. 8362449
  12. 8362449
  13. 8362449
  14. 8362449
  15. 8362449
  16. 8362449
  17. 8362449
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

38,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8362449
  • Stock #: LP5455
  • VIN: VNKKTUD3XJA095455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP5455
  • Mileage 38,526 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 108,640 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 126,321 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 93,970 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory