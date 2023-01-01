$18,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
SE NEW FRONT TIRES | NEW REAR BRAKES
Location
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
109,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9497221
- Stock #: LP0029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,318 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
Oakville Toyota
