Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Yaris

109,318 KM

Details Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

SE NEW FRONT TIRES | NEW REAR BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Yaris

SE NEW FRONT TIRES | NEW REAR BRAKES

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9497221
  2. 9497221
  3. 9497221
  4. 9497221
  5. 9497221
  6. 9497221
  7. 9497221
  8. 9497221
  9. 9497221
  10. 9497221
  11. 9497221
  12. 9497221
  13. 9497221
  14. 9497221
  15. 9497221
  16. 9497221
  17. 9497221
Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

109,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497221
  • Stock #: LP0029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,318 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 5,429 KM
$57,999 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln MKC Res...
 49,879 KM
$33,899 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 102,810 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory