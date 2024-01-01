Menu
date 2024-01-01

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5DR HATCH BACK, LOW KM  NO ACCIDENT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK,POWER MIRRORS, KEYLSS FOB , AC,HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS, 

NEW REAR BRAKES PADS+ ROTOR INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

 CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2018 Volkswagen Golf

125,168 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline 5-door Auto NO ACCIDENT LOW KM B-TOOTH

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline 5-door Auto NO ACCIDENT LOW KM B-TOOTH

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,168KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWG17AU3JM283270

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,168 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5DR HATCH BACK, LOW KM  NO ACCIDENT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK,POWER MIRRORS, KEYLSS FOB , AC,HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS,

NEW REAR BRAKES PADS+ ROTOR INSTALLEDTHE DAY OF LISTING

 CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Volkswagen Golf