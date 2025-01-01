Menu
The 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is a high-performance hatchback that combines sporty handling, a refined interior, and impressive tech features. As the top-tier version of the Golf lineup, the Golf R boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter making it an excellent choice for driving enthusiasts who enjoy a blend of power and precision.

- 10.2-inch Digital Display
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Heated Seats
- Multifunctional Steering Wheel
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth & USB ports
- Rear AC vents
- Blind Spot
- Fender premium sound system
- Alloys & Much more!

Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!

We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!

Used
84,870KM
VIN WVWVF7AU2JW279528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 279528
  • Mileage 84,870 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is a high-performance hatchback that combines sporty handling, a refined interior, and impressive tech features. As the top-tier version of the Golf lineup, the Golf R boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter making it an excellent choice for driving enthusiasts who enjoy a blend of power and precision.

- 10.2-inch Digital Display

- Keyless entry and push-button start

- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Multifunctional Steering Wheel

- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth & USB ports

- Rear AC vents

- Blind Spot

- Fender premium sound system

-  Alloys & Much more!

Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!

We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

