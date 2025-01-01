$31,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R 5-door GOLF R|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|FENDER AUDIO SYSTEM|REAR SPOILER|QUAD EXHAUST TIPS|ALLOYS|AWD|
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R 5-door GOLF R|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|FENDER AUDIO SYSTEM|REAR SPOILER|QUAD EXHAUST TIPS|ALLOYS|AWD|
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 279528
- Mileage 84,870 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is a high-performance hatchback that combines sporty handling, a refined interior, and impressive tech features. As the top-tier version of the Golf lineup, the Golf R boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter making it an excellent choice for driving enthusiasts who enjoy a blend of power and precision.
- 10.2-inch Digital Display
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Heated Seats
- Multifunctional Steering Wheel
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth & USB ports
- Rear AC vents
- Blind Spot
- Fender premium sound system
- Alloys & Much more!
Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!
We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!
905-580-9577