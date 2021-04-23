Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

77,228 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Auto 5 DR HATCH B-TOOTH B-CAMERA NO ACCIDENT SAFET

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Auto 5 DR HATCH B-TOOTH B-CAMERA NO ACCIDENT SAFET

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

77,228KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7014458
  • Stock #: 2788
  • VIN: 3VWG17AU6JM277592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,228 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 5DR HATCH BACK  LOADED WITH  BACK UP CAMERA BLUE TOOTH  ICE COLD A/C POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED FRONT SEATS,

NICE COMBINATION OF BLACK  EXTERIOR ON  HEATED GREY INTERIOR

Comes fully certified  AT NO EXTRA COST

CAR FAX VERIFEID LOCAL ONTATRIO NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nYAzvlAZXAaJ/5gwNwWWPjfEcdNo5l7v

 ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 36,412 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 57,628 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 144,900 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory