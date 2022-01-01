Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

40,052 KM

Details Description Features

$39,008

+ tax & licensing
$39,008

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI 4Motion with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI 4Motion with Low Kilometers and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$39,008

+ taxes & licensing

40,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8114476
  • Stock #: 211007A
  • VIN: WVWVF7AU0JW307052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 211007A
  • Mileage 40,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! 4MOTION!

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear

2018 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0 TSI 4Motion Indium Gray Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

