$22,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2018 Volkswagen Golf
2018 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline Trendline with Low Kilometers and New Tires
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
36,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8803403
- Stock #: P7001
- VIN: 3VWG17AU1JM277001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,168 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4