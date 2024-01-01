Menu
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX,  BLUE TOOTH,  BACK UP CAMERA , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, HEATED SEATS,

CLAEN CAR FAX  LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

ROSA AUTO SALES

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2018 Volkswagen Passat

150,409 KM

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Passat

AUTO NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH CAMERA NEW TIRES

2018 Volkswagen Passat

AUTO NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH CAMERA NEW TIRES

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,409KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWAA7A38JC033957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,409 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX,  BLUE TOOTH,  BACK UP CAMERA , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, HEATED SEATS,

CLAEN CAR FAX  LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

ROSA AUTO SALES

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-837-1234

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Volkswagen Passat