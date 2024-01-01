$15,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Passat
AUTO NO ACCIDENT B-TOOTH CAMERA NEW TIRES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$15,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,409 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR FAX, BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, HEATED SEATS,
CLAEN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
ROSA AUTO SALES
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
289-837-1234