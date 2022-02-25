$27,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline | AWD | ROOF | BLIND SPOT | LEATHER
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
104,398KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8437884
- Stock #: K8012A
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX3JM142138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEAHTER - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH MUCH MORE!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
