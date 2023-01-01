$30,188+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura ILX
Premium | LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
- Listing ID: 9711625
- Stock #: ALP1308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,764 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS! LEATHER SEATS! POWER MOONROOF! POWER SEATS! SIRIUSXM! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
2019 Acura ILX Premium Modern Steel Metallic
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
