2019 Acura ILX

35,764 KM

$30,188

+ tax & licensing
$30,188

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 Acura ILX

2019 Acura ILX

Premium | LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS

2019 Acura ILX

Premium | LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$30,188

+ taxes & licensing

35,764KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9711625
  Stock #: ALP1308

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Red
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # ALP1308
  Mileage 35,764 KM

ALP1308

LOW KILOMETERS! LEATHER SEATS! POWER MOONROOF! POWER SEATS! SIRIUSXM! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN!

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2019 Acura ILX Premium Modern Steel Metallic

2019 Acura ILX Premium Modern Steel Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book.

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Memory Seats

8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

