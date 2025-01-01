$27,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi A3
Technik S-LINE|NAVI|BACKUP|B&O
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,021 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2019 Audi A3 Features: Navigation, Rearview Camera, Sunroof, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Active Blindspot Assist, Power Seats/Locks, Quattro, Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats,Illuminated entry, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, & more!
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
905-334-3596