Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>ACCIDENT-FREE | FULLY LOADED | BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER SUNROOF | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER STEERING | AND MORE!!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $28990 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HA0dYcYwRbbJEmbvblGu1BuN0UW0eO6Q</span></p>

2019 Audi Q5

101,323 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Audi Q5

Technik S-LINE|BLACKOPTICSPKG|DIGITALDASH|

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi Q5

Technik S-LINE|BLACKOPTICSPKG|DIGITALDASH|

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1706741239
  2. 1706741235
  3. 1706741229
  4. 1706741230
  5. 1706741289
  6. 1706741289
  7. 1706741289
  8. 1706741289
  9. 1706741289
  10. 1706741289
  11. 1706741289
  12. 1706741228
  13. 1706741239
  14. 1706741234
  15. 1706741233
  16. 1706741226
  17. 1706741319
  18. 1706741319
  19. 1706741235
  20. 1706741241
  21. 1706741319
  22. 1706741265
  23. 1706741319
  24. 1706741319
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1FNAFY2K2040208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,323 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE | FULLY LOADED | BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL | BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER SUNROOF | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER STEERING | AND MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $28990 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HA0dYcYwRbbJEmbvblGu1BuN0UW0eO6Q

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2019 Audi Q5 Technik S-LINE|BLACKOPTICSPKG|DIGITALDASH| for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Audi Q5 Technik S-LINE|BLACKOPTICSPKG|DIGITALDASH| 101,323 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 GLC 300 BACKUP|PANO|HEATED SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 GLC 300 BACKUP|PANO|HEATED SEATS 127,630 KM $26,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC | AMG PACKAGE | Sedan for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC | AMG PACKAGE | Sedan 94,612 KM $30,689 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2019 Audi Q5