$30,890+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M-Sport, No Accident, Navi, Backup
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M-Sport, No Accident, Navi, Backup
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$30,890
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,956 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2019 BMW 330i Features: M-Sport Package, Adaptive Memory Heated Leather Bucket Seats, Paddle Shifters, Adaptive Drive Modes, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Bluetooth, AC, Navigation System, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear Heated Seats, Heated M Sport Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Harmon Kardon Sound System, And More!
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-334-3596