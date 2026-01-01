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<html> <p>2019 BMW M850I XDRIVE HAS LANDED. 4.4L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V8 PRODUCING OVER 523HP AND 553LB/FT OF TORQUE. BLUE EXTERIOR ON BROWN INTERIOR. FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP/360 CAMERA, 360 PARKING SENSORS, AUTO PDC PARKING, BACKUP ASSISTANT/SELF PARK, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST, HEADUP DISPLAY, FULL DIGITAL DASH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING & ARMREST, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, GESTURE CONTROL, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & STEERING, BMW DRIVE SELECT (ECO, COMFORT, SPORT, INDIVIDUAL), PREMIUM 20 INCH M SPORT WHEELS, PREMIUM ENCHANED PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE, M SPORT PACKAGE, AUTO LED LASER HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS AND MUCH MORE.</p> <br> <p>This vehicle is <b>not drivable and not certified</b> as per <b>OMVIC regulations</b>. <b>Certification is available for $899</b>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>A variety of <b>financing options</b> are available for an additional <b>$999</b>, tailored to suit your needs. </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>Ask us about our <b>extended warranty plans</b> for added peace of mind.</p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p> </p> <br> <br> <p>📞 <b>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</b></p> <br> </html>

2019 BMW 8 Series

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW 8 Series

M850i xDrive Carbon Roof, Red Int, 360Cam, Navi

Watch This Vehicle
14460418

2019 BMW 8 Series

M850i xDrive Carbon Roof, Red Int, 360Cam, Navi

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

(905) 825-2575

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,880

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBABC4C54KBU95533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 BMW M850I XDRIVE HAS LANDED. 4.4L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V8 PRODUCING OVER 523HP AND 553LB/FT OF TORQUE. BLUE EXTERIOR ON BROWN INTERIOR. FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP/360 CAMERA, 360 PARKING SENSORS, AUTO PDC PARKING, BACKUP ASSISTANT/SELF PARK, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST, HEADUP DISPLAY, FULL DIGITAL DASH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING & ARMREST, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, GESTURE CONTROL, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & STEERING, BMW DRIVE SELECT (ECO, COMFORT, SPORT, INDIVIDUAL), PREMIUM 20 INCH M SPORT WHEELS, PREMIUM ENCHANED PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE, M SPORT PACKAGE, AUTO LED LASER HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS AND MUCH MORE.




This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.






 






A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 






 






Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.






 






 






 






📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!




Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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(905) 825-XXXX

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(905) 825-2575

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$48,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

(905) 825-2575

2019 BMW 8 Series