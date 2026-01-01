$48,880+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 8 Series
M850i xDrive Carbon Roof, Red Int, 360Cam, Navi
2019 BMW 8 Series
M850i xDrive Carbon Roof, Red Int, 360Cam, Navi
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
(905) 825-2575
Certified
$48,880
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW M850I XDRIVE HAS LANDED. 4.4L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V8 PRODUCING OVER 523HP AND 553LB/FT OF TORQUE. BLUE EXTERIOR ON BROWN INTERIOR. FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP/360 CAMERA, 360 PARKING SENSORS, AUTO PDC PARKING, BACKUP ASSISTANT/SELF PARK, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST, HEADUP DISPLAY, FULL DIGITAL DASH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING & ARMREST, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, GESTURE CONTROL, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & STEERING, BMW DRIVE SELECT (ECO, COMFORT, SPORT, INDIVIDUAL), PREMIUM 20 INCH M SPORT WHEELS, PREMIUM ENCHANED PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE, M SPORT PACKAGE, AUTO LED LASER HEADLIGHTS, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER TRUNK, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS AND MUCH MORE.
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
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