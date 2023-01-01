Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

57,490 KM

Details Features

$36,357

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,357

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10066431
  2. 10066431
  3. 10066431
  4. 10066431
  5. 10066431
  6. 10066431
  7. 10066431
  8. 10066431
  9. 10066431
  10. 10066431
  11. 10066431
Contact Seller

$36,357

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
57,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10066431
  • Stock #: 3C008A
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C58KLP82093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3C008A
  • Mileage 57,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 57,490 KM
$36,357 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL
 116,245 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion SPORT
 193,402 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory