2019 BMW X3

48,463 KM

Details Features

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i with Panoramic Sunroof and Leather Seats

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i with Panoramic Sunroof and Leather Seats

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

48,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8823386
  Stock #: P2646
  VIN: 5UXTR9C58KLD92646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2646
  • Mileage 48,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

