$47,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,888
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-608-5503
2019 BMW X3
2019 BMW X3
xDrive30i with Panoramic Sunroof and Leather Seats
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$47,888
+ taxes & licensing
48,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8823386
- Stock #: P2646
- VIN: 5UXTR9C58KLD92646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2646
- Mileage 48,463 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Oakville Toyota
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4