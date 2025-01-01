$48,888+ taxes & licensing
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,976 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2019 BMW X5 Features: navigation, backup/360 camera, 360 parking sensors, auto pdc parking, backup assistant/self park, frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning, lane departure assist, active blindspot assist, headsup display, sky lounge ambient lighting, panoramic roof, soft closing doors, full digital dash, apple carplay, android auto, front and rear heated seats, heated steering & armrest, heated & cooled cupholders, wireless charging pad, harman kardon sound system, interior ambient lighing, air suspension, bmw drive select (eco, comfort, sport, individual), premium 22 inch m sport wheels, premium enhanced package, driving assist package, m sport package, auto led headlights, push button start, power trunk & liftgate, bluetooth, keyless comfort access, and much more.
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
