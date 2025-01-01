Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This Beautiful 2019 BMW X5 Features: <span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;> </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>navigation, backup/360 camera, 360 parking sensors, auto pdc parking, backup assistant/self park, frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning, lane departure assist, active blindspot assist, headsup display, sky lounge ambient lighting, panoramic roof, soft closing doors, full digital dash, apple carplay, android auto, front and rear heated seats, heated steering & armrest, heated & cooled cupholders, wireless charging pad, harman kardon sound system, interior ambient lighing, air suspension, bmw drive select (eco, comfort, sport, individual), premium 22 inch m sport wheels, premium enhanced package, driving assist package, m sport package, auto led headlights, push button start, power trunk & liftgate, bluetooth, keyless comfort access, and much more.</span></p><p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2019 BMW X5

67,976 KM

Details Description Features

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i MSPORT|NAVI|SKYLOUNGE

Watch This Vehicle
12680256

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i MSPORT|NAVI|SKYLOUNGE

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1750795013
  2. 1750795013
  3. 1750795013
  4. 1750795014
  5. 1750795014
  6. 1750795014
  7. 1750795014
  8. 1750795014
  9. 1750795013
  10. 1750795013
  11. 1750795014
  12. 1750795014
  13. 1750795014
  14. 1750795014
  15. 1750795014
  16. 1750795014
  17. 1750795014
  18. 1750795014
  19. 1750795014
  20. 1750795014
  21. 1750795014
  22. 1750795014
  23. 1750795014
  24. 1750795014
  25. 1750795014
  26. 1750795014
  27. 1750795014
  28. 1750795014
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,976KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C51KLL00952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,976 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2019 BMW X5 Features:  navigation, backup/360 camera, 360 parking sensors, auto pdc parking, backup assistant/self park, frontal collision warning, pedestrian warning, lane departure assist, active blindspot assist, headsup display, sky lounge ambient lighting, panoramic roof, soft closing doors, full digital dash, apple carplay, android auto, front and rear heated seats, heated steering & armrest, heated & cooled cupholders, wireless charging pad, harman kardon sound system, interior ambient lighing, air suspension, bmw drive select (eco, comfort, sport, individual), premium 22 inch m sport wheels, premium enhanced package, driving assist package, m sport package, auto led headlights, push button start, power trunk & liftgate, bluetooth, keyless comfort access, and much more.

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 142,312 KM $15,450 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive NAVI|BACKUP|SUNROOF 104,494 KM $30,880 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8PASS|BACKUP|BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8PASS|BACKUP|BLUETOOTH 130,241 KM $26,450 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2019 BMW X5