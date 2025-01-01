Menu
This Beautiful 2019 BMW X5 is Featuring: FEATURING : TWINPOWER TURBO, XDRIVE AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, HEATED ARMRESTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC PARKING, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, SPOTIFY, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

2019 BMW X5

121,875 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i M-Sport|Navi|Backup|Sunroof

12845689

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i M-Sport|Navi|Backup|Sunroof

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C59KLL34346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,875 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2019 BMW X5 is Featuring: FEATURING : TWINPOWER TURBO, XDRIVE AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, HEATED ARMRESTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC PARKING, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, SPOTIFY, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!

This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.

 

A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs. 

 

Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.

 

 

 

📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-334-3596

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

2019 BMW X5