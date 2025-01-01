$41,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i M-Sport|Navi|Backup|Sunroof
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$41,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,875 KM
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful 2019 BMW X5 is Featuring: FEATURING : TWINPOWER TURBO, XDRIVE AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, HEATED ARMRESTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTOMATIC PARKING, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, SPOTIFY, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, AMAZON ALEXA, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!
This vehicle is not drivable and not certified as per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $899, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.
A variety of financing options are available for an additional $999, tailored to suit your needs.
Ask us about our extended warranty plans for added peace of mind.
📞 Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!
Vehicle Features
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
905-334-3596