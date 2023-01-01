Menu
2019 BMW X7

103,500 KM

Details Description Features

$73,998

+ tax & licensing
$73,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ellati Auto Sales

437-422-4400

2019 BMW X7

2019 BMW X7

xDrive50i Sports Activity Vehicle

2019 BMW X7

xDrive50i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

437-422-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,998

+ taxes & licensing

103,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796012
  • VIN: 5UXCX4C50KLB39829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Blue+White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 6 Passenger Vehicle with Excellence Package, M Sports Package, M Aerodynamics Package, Sky Lounge, Luggage Compartment Package, Massage Seats, Ambient Interior Lights, Heads Up Display, Alcantara Roofliner, BMW Laserlicht, Soft-close automatic doors, 22" Wheels

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ellati Auto Sales

Ellati Auto Sales

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

