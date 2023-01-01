$73,998+ tax & licensing
$73,998
+ taxes & licensing
Ellati Auto Sales
437-422-4400
2019 BMW X7
2019 BMW X7
xDrive50i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Ellati Auto Sales
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
437-422-4400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$73,998
+ taxes & licensing
103,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9796012
- VIN: 5UXCX4C50KLB39829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Blue+White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 103,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 6 Passenger Vehicle with Excellence Package, M Sports Package, M Aerodynamics Package, Sky Lounge, Luggage Compartment Package, Massage Seats, Ambient Interior Lights, Heads Up Display, Alcantara Roofliner, BMW Laserlicht, Soft-close automatic doors, 22" Wheels
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Ellati Auto Sales
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2