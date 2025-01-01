Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY </p><p>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY </p><p> </p><p>AUTO, LOW KM, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, </p><p> </p><p>CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE </p><p>FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX </p><p> </p><p>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED </p><p>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER </p><p>/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// </p><p>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ///////// </p>

2019 Buick Regal

84,402 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Buick Regal

AUTO AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SUNROOF LEATHER NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
12579488

2019 Buick Regal

AUTO AWD LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SUNROOF LEATHER NAVI

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1748558570171
  2. 1748558570658
  3. 1748558571085
  4. 1748558571518
  5. 1748558571943
  6. 1748558572387
  7. 1748558572808
  8. 1748558573257
  9. 1748558573672
  10. 1748558574093
  11. 1748558574536
  12. 1748558574956
  13. 1748558575496
  14. 1748558575921
  15. 1748558576384
  16. 1748558576802
  17. 1748558577270
  18. 1748558577695
  19. 1748558578142
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,402KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WO4GR6SXXK1016652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3870
  • Mileage 84,402 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

 

AUTO, LOW KM, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX 

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ///////// 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Escape LOW KM NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAM B-TOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford Escape LOW KM NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAM B-TOOTH 114,275 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda HR-V AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI SUNROOF BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Honda HR-V AWD NO ACCIDENT NAVI SUNROOF BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAM 161,953 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Buick Regal AUTO NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Buick Regal AUTO NO ACCIDENT SAFETY NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES 154,491 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 Buick Regal