2019 Cadillac Escalade

$67,800 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 4 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10369068

10369068 Stock #: P6723

P6723 VIN: 1GYS4DKJ1KR191611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 122,462 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 HEADS UP DISPLAY 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.