$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
2019 Cadillac XT5
2019 Cadillac XT5
Luxury
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9648235
- Stock #: D3T245A
- VIN: 1GYKNDRSXKZ278905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # D3T245A
- Mileage 40,041 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2