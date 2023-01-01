Menu
2019 Cadillac XT5

40,041 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

2019 Cadillac XT5

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

2019 Cadillac XT5

Luxury

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

40,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9648235
  • Stock #: D3T245A
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRSXKZ278905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D3T245A
  • Mileage 40,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
