Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

59,062 KM

Details Description Features

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD ZR2

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
59,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10578009
  • Stock #: F2518B
  • VIN: 1GCGTEEN5K1269017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2518B
  • Mileage 59,062 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128.3"" ZR2

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2020 Ford Explorer P...
 84,081 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer P...
 156,080 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST
 52,482 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory