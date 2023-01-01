$43,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD ZR2
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
59,062KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10578009
- Stock #: F2518B
- VIN: 1GCGTEEN5K1269017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F2518B
- Mileage 59,062 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128.3"" ZR2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kennedy Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4