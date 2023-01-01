$129,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06
10,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10202073
- Stock #: P6699
- VIN: 1G1YT2D69K5603337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P6699
- Mileage 10,127 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Manual
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2