2019 Chevrolet Corvette

10,127 KM

$129,900

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Z06

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  • Listing ID: 10202073
  • Stock #: P6699
  • VIN: 1G1YT2D69K5603337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P6699
  • Mileage 10,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Manual

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-XXXX

905-844-3273

