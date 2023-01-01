2019 Chevrolet Corvette

$129,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 1 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10202073

10202073 Stock #: P6699

P6699 VIN: 1G1YT2D69K5603337

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # P6699

Mileage 10,127 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features HEADS UP DISPLAY 7 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.