♦️SAFETY CERTIFIED <br><div>♦️2 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED ♦️ONE OWNER ♦️NO ACCIDENT 2019 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT. GAS SAVER # NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED AND OIL CHANGE. EQUIPPED WITH: -APPLY CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO -BLIND SPOT MONITORING -BACK UP CAMERA -BACK UP SENSORS -AUTO ON/OFF ENGINE -AUTO REMOTE START -KEY LESS ENTRY & PUSH BUTTON START -HEATED SEATS -RAIN SENSOR -KEYLESS ENTRY -2 SETS OF KEYS AND MORE. PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE </div>

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

157,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SMXK7136775

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

♦️SAFETY CERTIFIED
♦️2 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️ONE OWNER
♦️NO ACCIDENT

2019 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT.
GAS SAVER

# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED AND OIL CHANGE.

EQUIPPED WITH:
-APPLY CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO
-BLIND SPOT MONITORING
-BACK UP CAMERA
-BACK UP SENSORS
-AUTO ON/OFF ENGINE
-AUTO REMOTE START
-KEY LESS ENTRY & PUSH BUTTON START
-HEATED SEATS
-RAIN SENSOR
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-2 SETS OF KEYS
AND MORE.

PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2019 Chevrolet Cruze