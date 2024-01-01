$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1BE5SMXK7136775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
♦️SAFETY CERTIFIED
♦️2 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️ONE OWNER
♦️NO ACCIDENT
2019 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT.
GAS SAVER
# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED AND OIL CHANGE.
EQUIPPED WITH:
-APPLY CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO
-BLIND SPOT MONITORING
-BACK UP CAMERA
-BACK UP SENSORS
-AUTO ON/OFF ENGINE
-AUTO REMOTE START
-KEY LESS ENTRY & PUSH BUTTON START
-HEATED SEATS
-RAIN SENSOR
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-2 SETS OF KEYS
AND MORE.
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
♦️2 YEARS EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️ONE OWNER
♦️NO ACCIDENT
2019 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT.
GAS SAVER
# NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED AND OIL CHANGE.
EQUIPPED WITH:
-APPLY CAR PLAY / ANDROID AUTO
-BLIND SPOT MONITORING
-BACK UP CAMERA
-BACK UP SENSORS
-AUTO ON/OFF ENGINE
-AUTO REMOTE START
-KEY LESS ENTRY & PUSH BUTTON START
-HEATED SEATS
-RAIN SENSOR
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-2 SETS OF KEYS
AND MORE.
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT 157,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Juke 4WD.CERTIFIED.ONE OWNER 159,000 KM $8,850 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 300S 95,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2019 Chevrolet Cruze