Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Spark

18,367 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

AUTO HB LOW KM NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ON BLUE TOOTH B-C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

AUTO HB LOW KM NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ON BLUE TOOTH B-C

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

18,367KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6678443
  • Stock #: 2753
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA2KC800108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 18,367 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO HB LIKE NEW LOW KM ONLY 18367 KM FACTORY WARRATNY NO ACCIDENT LOCAL ONTARIO BLUE TOOTH BACK UP CAMERA SAFETY CERTIFIED LOADED WITH ICE COLD  A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, FORMAR RENTAL THAT HAS EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORD,BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY

SAFETY CERITFED AT NO EXTRA COST

NICE COMBINATION OF BLUE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX VERIFED

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zQNoxzdhS8oOOIUpY5KOant6kl%2fofOpc

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 18,367 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 124,024 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 85,935 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory