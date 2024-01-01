$11,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 245,273 KM
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,
NEW 4 BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
NEW 4 TIRES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
905-337-9339