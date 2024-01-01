Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

245,273 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
245,273KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR759782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 245,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan