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<html> <p>#NO ACCIDENTS</p> <p>#NEW TIRES AND BRAKES JUST INSTALLED </p> <br> <p>2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FULL STOW & GO </p> <br> <p>IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES. HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL </p> <br> <p>FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:</p> <p>-BACKUP CAMERA </p> <p>-APPLE CARPLAY </p> <p>-NAVIGATION </p> <p>-CRUISE CONTROL </p> <p>-KEYLESS ENTRY </p> <p>-CAPTAIN CHAIR </p> <p>-POWER WINDOWS </p> <p>-POWER LOCKS </p> <p>AND MORE </p> <br> <p>FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE</p> <br> <p>📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.</p> <br> <p>📍 TERMINAL MOTORS</p> <p>📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON</p> <p>📞 (416) 527‑0101</p> </html>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14129653

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

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  6. 1779337877631
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5KR642625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description


#NO ACCIDENTS


#NEW TIRES AND BRAKES JUST INSTALLED




2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FULL STOW & GO




IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES. HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL




FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:


-BACKUP CAMERA


-APPLE CARPLAY


-NAVIGATION


-CRUISE CONTROL


-KEYLESS ENTRY


-CAPTAIN CHAIR


-POWER WINDOWS


-POWER LOCKS


AND MORE




FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE




📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.




📍 TERMINAL MOTORS


📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON


📞 (416) 527‑0101


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
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416-527-XXXX

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416-527-0101

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan