$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#NO ACCIDENTS
#NEW TIRES AND BRAKES JUST INSTALLED
2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN FULL STOW & GO
IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT RUNS AND DRIVES WITHOUT ANY ISSUES. HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL
FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:
-BACKUP CAMERA
-APPLE CARPLAY
-NAVIGATION
-CRUISE CONTROL
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-CAPTAIN CHAIR
-POWER WINDOWS
-POWER LOCKS
AND MORE
FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE
📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON
📞 (416) 527‑0101
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-527-0101