$14,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Caravan 7 Seaters Certified New Brakes Family Van
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Caravan 7 Seaters Certified New Brakes Family Van
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
154,078KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6KR759470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 154,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance available, SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, 7 PASSENGERS, SAFETY CERTIFIED, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,
NEW FRONT TIRES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
NEW REAR BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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$14,999
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M-Way Motors
365-292-6732
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan