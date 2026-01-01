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<p>Finance available, SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</p><p>AUTO, 7 PASSENGERS, SAFETY CERTIFIED,  BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, </p><p><strong>NEW FRONT TIRES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING</strong></p><p><strong>NEW REAR BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING</strong></p><p> </p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

154,078 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Caravan 7 Seaters Certified New Brakes Family Van

Watch This Vehicle
14146885

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Caravan 7 Seaters Certified New Brakes Family Van

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
154,078KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6KR759470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 154,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance available, SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 7 PASSENGERS, SAFETY CERTIFIED,  BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, 

NEW FRONT TIRES INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING

NEW REAR BRAKES (PADS+ROTORS) INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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365-292-XXXX

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365-292-6732

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$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan