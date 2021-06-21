Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

99,919 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package SAFETY CERTIFED B-TOOTH B-CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package SAFETY CERTIFED B-TOOTH B-CAM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,919KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7391555
  • Stock #: 2818
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR585930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 99,919 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

AUTO 7 PASS VAN DODGE GRAND CARAVAN  SAFETY  CERTIFED

ONE OWNER NEW FRONT TIRES

Blue tooth, BACK UP CAMERA

3RD ROW  STOW & GO

A/C POWER WINDOWS( POWER SIDE SLIDING REAR WINDOW ) POWER MIRORS POWER MIRRORS

CRUISE CONTOL

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR FAX VERIFIED

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2015 Subaru Forester...
 144,373 KM
$12,777 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,919 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 119,519 KM
$10,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory