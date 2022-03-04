Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,155 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

88,155KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8622599
  • Stock #: 654715
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR654715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Great condition, safetied 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE ""Canada Value Package"" is equipped with a 3.6L 6 cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. Options include: backup camera, cruise control, air conditioning, and much more!This Caravan is 1 of 3 we currently have that had the 2nd and 3rd-row seating removed so they could be converted into work vans. Previous use was by an electrical company as a service van. All 3 vans are in great shape and have fairly low KM's. All 3 come with a partition which separates the cargo area from the driving cabin. Only the front drivers seat and passenger seat are inside the van and we do NOT have the 2nd and 3rd-row seats. Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Flex Fuel Capability
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Knee Air Bag
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2020 BMW 3 Series 33...
 39,562 KM
$46,488 + tax & lic
2022 Lexus IS IS 300
 1,584 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 83,560 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory