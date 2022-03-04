2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 8 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8622602

8622602 Stock #: 787914

787914 VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR787914

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,813 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Exterior Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Remote Entry Seating Cloth Seats 3rd Row Seat Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Flex Fuel Capability Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Knee Air Bag A/T 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

