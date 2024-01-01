Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

68,252 KM

Details Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport

SES

2019 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6S3JL8KC277050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

