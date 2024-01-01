$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford EcoSport
SES
2019 Ford EcoSport
SES
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
68,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN MAJ6S3JL8KC277050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 68,252 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2021 Lincoln Aviator Reserve | Awd | 20 Inch Rims | 3.0L Twin Turbo!! 43,312 KM $54,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat Leather | Twin Panel Moonroof | 20 Inch Rims!! 113,944 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor 37 Performance Pkg | Twin Panel Moonroof !! 9,005 KM $99,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Call Dealer
905-844-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2019 Ford EcoSport