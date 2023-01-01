$22,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,987
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2019 Ford EcoSport
2019 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$22,987
+ taxes & licensing
42,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9774232
- Stock #: P6597
- VIN: MAJ6S3GL3KC272068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,843 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2