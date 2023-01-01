Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford EcoSport

42,843 KM

Details Features

$22,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9774232
  2. 9774232
  3. 9774232
  4. 9774232
  5. 9774232
  6. 9774232
  7. 9774232
  8. 9774232
  9. 9774232
  10. 9774232
  11. 9774232
Contact Seller

$22,987

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9774232
  • Stock #: P6597
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL3KC272068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2021 Ford Explorer E...
 36,671 KM
$53,997 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit Co...
 190,393 KM
$16,597 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX ...
 34,883 KM
$24,437 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory