2019 Ford Edge

122,642 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2019 Ford Edge

SEL Sel | Navigation | Reserve Camera System!!

2019 Ford Edge

SEL Sel | Navigation | Reserve Camera System!!

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10692024
  2. 10692024
  3. 10692024
  4. 10692024
  5. 10692024
  6. 10692024
  7. 10692024
  8. 10692024
  9. 10692024
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J94KBB47278

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,642 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Ford Edge