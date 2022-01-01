Menu
2019 Ford Edge

50,639 KM

Details Description Features

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

50,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8125666
  • Stock #: RC9431
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J93KBB72193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RC9431
  • Mileage 50,639 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, lease return, great condition, safetied 2019 Ford Edge SEL 4WD is equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Options include: 201A equipment group, Ford co-pilot 360 assist+, evasive steering, voice-activated navigation, convenience package, wireless charging pad, cold weather package, heated steering wheel, panoramic roof, class II trailer tow package, ActiveX seating material, FordPass Connect, lane-keeping system, remote vehicle start, reverse camera system, reverse sensing system, heated front seats, power front seats, and much more!Exterior: Blue MetallicInterior: Black Activex Material SeatsPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

