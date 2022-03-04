Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

54,436 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8504063
  2. 8504063
  3. 8504063
  4. 8504063
  5. 8504063
  6. 8504063
  7. 8504063
  8. 8504063
  9. 8504063
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8504063
  • Stock #: 2C003A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K9XKBC38995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,436 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 54,436 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 77,708 KM
$47,998 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge ST Line
 4,801 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory