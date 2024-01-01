Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Escape

57,710 KM

Details Features

$25,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11022386
  2. 11022386
  3. 11022386
  4. 11022386
  5. 11022386
  6. 11022386
  7. 11022386
  8. 11022386
  9. 11022386
  10. 11022386
  11. 11022386
Contact Seller

$25,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J92KUB34888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,710 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2021 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 28,627 KM $44,954 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX Civic Lx | Auto | You Safety You Save!! for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX Civic Lx | Auto | You Safety You Save!! 227,226 KM $7,459 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Sport | Alloy Wheels | Sync 3 | 4x4 !! for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Sport | Alloy Wheels | Sync 3 | 4x4 !! 11,210 KM $33,009 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,710

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape