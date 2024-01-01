$25,710+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$25,710
+ taxes & licensing
57,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J92KUB34888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,710 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Oak-Land Ford
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2019 Ford Escape