$13,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD from Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition. With its spacious interior featuring black leather bucket seats, you'll enjoy every mile in comfort and style.
This Escape comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth, enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, and stay warm in the winter with heated seats and mirrors. The Escape also comes with a comprehensive safety package, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. With a low mileage of 152,300 km, this vehicle is ready to take on any adventure.
Here are five features that make this 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD truly stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
- Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats.
- Leather Bucket Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and style with luxurious leather seating.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go with Bluetooth technology.
Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to test drive this amazing 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD and experience it for yourself!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $790+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-339-3330