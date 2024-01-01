Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD from Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition. With its spacious interior featuring black leather bucket seats, youll enjoy every mile in comfort and style.</p><p>This Escape comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth, enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, and stay warm in the winter with heated seats and mirrors. The Escape also comes with a comprehensive safety package, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. With a low mileage of 152,300 km, this vehicle is ready to take on any adventure.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD truly stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats.</li><li><strong>Leather Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and style with luxurious leather seating.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go with Bluetooth technology.</li></ol><p>Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to test drive this amazing 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD and experience it for yourself!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $790+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p><p><em> </em></p>

2019 Ford Escape

152,300 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
11959248

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1732659562
  2. 1732659571
  3. 1732659577
  4. 1732659584
  5. 1732659595
  6. 1732659603
  7. 1732659610
  8. 1732659622
  9. 1732659633
  10. 1732659641
  11. 1732659650
  12. 1732659657
  13. 1732659663
  14. 1732659670
  15. 1732659676
  16. 1732659683
  17. 1732659690
  18. 1732659696
  19. 1732659703
  20. 1732659709
  21. 1732659715
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fmcu9hd3kua82617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD from Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition. With its spacious interior featuring black leather bucket seats, you'll enjoy every mile in comfort and style.

This Escape comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth, enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, and stay warm in the winter with heated seats and mirrors. The Escape also comes with a comprehensive safety package, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. With a low mileage of 152,300 km, this vehicle is ready to take on any adventure.

Here are five features that make this 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD truly stand out:

  1. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
  2. Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  3. Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats.
  4. Leather Bucket Seats: Experience ultimate comfort and style with luxurious leather seating.
  5. Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go with Bluetooth technology.

Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to test drive this amazing 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD and experience it for yourself!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $790+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 0 $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i 107,100 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC | AMG PKG for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC | AMG PKG 69,800 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape